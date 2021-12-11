For second time ever, Mumbai sees no Covid-related fatality in a day

reported no COVID-19 fatality in the last 24 hours for the second time after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maharashtra capital in March 2020, a civic official said on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, the megapolis recorded 256 new positive cases, taking the tally to 7,65,110, he said.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in in March 2020, the civic body did not record a single related fatality on October 17, 2021. Today, it is the second time that the civic body did not report any death due to COVID-19, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in remains at 16,355.

The number of active cases in Mumbai now stands at 1,808 after 221 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 7,44,370. The case recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai rose to 0.03 per cent for the period between December 4 to December 10.

The average doubling rate of cases -- the period during which caseload doubles -- of Mumbai came down from 2,603 days on Friday to 2,592 days on Saturday. It is changing because of a slight increase in the spread of infection, the official said.

A total of 44,380 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Saturday, which raised the overall number of tests to 1,28,45,686.

Currently, Mumbai has 11 sealed buildings due to COVID-19 cases. The civic body seals a building when five or more patients are found on the premises.

