Former diplomat Preeti Saran elected to UN's Socio-Economic, Cultural panel

Preeti Saran, a former senior Indian diplomat, has been elected unopposed to an seat on the UN's Committee on Economic, (CESCR).

was elected Wednesday to the CESCR for a term beginning on January 1, 2019 and expiring on December 31, 2022.

She has been elected by acclamation the 18-member committee of experts that monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, (ICESR).

"Election by acclamation. Thanks to all our friends for electing by acclamation India's candidate to @ Social & Cultural Rights for 4-year term starting on 1 January 2019," India's to the Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

The and Social Council voted to fill regular and outstanding vacancies in 11 of its subsidiary bodies, including the

Members of the CESCR serve in their personal capacities as experts and do not represent their countries even though they may have been nominated by their own nation.

All States parties are obliged to submit regular reports to the committee on how the rights are being implemented. States must report initially within two years of accepting the Covenant and thereafter every five years.

The committee examines each report and addresses its concerns and recommendations to the in the form of "concluding observations".

The committee meets in and normally holds two sessions per year, consisting of a three-week plenary and a one-week pre-sessional working group.

Saran, 60, joined the in 1982 and retired in September this year. During her career, she served in Indian missions at Moscow, and was also the of at and the Indian to