Former diplomat Preeti Saran elected to UN's Socio-Economic, Cultural panel

Preeti Saran, a former senior Indian diplomat, has been elected unopposed to an Asia Pacific seat on the UN's Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).
Saran was elected Wednesday to the CESCR for a term beginning on January 1, 2019 and expiring on December 31, 2022.
She has been elected by acclamation the 18-member committee of experts that monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESR).
"Election by acclamation. Thanks to all our friends for electing by acclamation India's candidate Amb. Preeti Saran to @UN Committee on Economic Social & Cultural Rights for 4-year term starting on 1 January 2019," India's Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.
The UN Economic and Social Council voted to fill regular and outstanding vacancies in 11 of its subsidiary bodies, including the Committee on Economic Social and Cultural Rights.
Members of the CESCR serve in their personal capacities as experts and do not represent their countries even though they may have been nominated by their own nation.
All States parties are obliged to submit regular reports to the committee on how the rights are being implemented. States must report initially within two years of accepting the Covenant and thereafter every five years.
The committee examines each report and addresses its concerns and recommendations to the State party in the form of "concluding observations".
The committee meets in Geneva and normally holds two sessions per year, consisting of a three-week plenary and a one-week pre-sessional working group.
Saran, 60, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1982 and retired in September this year. During her career, she served in Indian missions at Moscow, Dhaka and Geneva. Saran was also the Consul General of India at Toronto and the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam.
