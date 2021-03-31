Former PM H D Deve Gowda and his wife test positive for coronavirus

Former Prime Minister H D Deve



Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19. We are self-isolating along with other family members," the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted.

"I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.

