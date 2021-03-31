Nearly 3,000 people caught without masks on North Goa beaches in 2021

-
-
The Pernem and Calangute police
in North Goa district have so far this year caught 2,957 people without wearing masks on beaches and collected Rs 5.86 lakh as fine from them, officials said on Wednesday.
The Goa police have intensified their drive to penalise visitors violating the COVID-19 protocols and not wearing face covers on beaches, they said.
The coastal state has been witnessing huge crowds on its beaches, specially during extended weekends.
On Tuesday, Goa reported 127 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its tally to 57,839, as per the state health department.
The police at Pernem, Anjuna and Calangute, which cover the entire beach belt in North Goa district, have been penalising people found without masks at the sea shore.
Pernem's police inspector Jivba Dalvi said they have caught 957 people without masks so far this year and collected Rs 1.86 lakh as fine from them.
The Pernem police station covers various beaches, including Arambol and Morjim, in North Goa.
Last year, the Pernem police caught 2,600 people without masks and collected a fine of Rs 3.29 lakh from them, Dalvi said.
Besides, the Calangute police caught 2,000 tourists and locals without masks in last three months and collected Rs 4 lakh as fine from them, another official said.
The official said they are also making announcements at the beaches to create awareness among tourists about the importance social distancing and wearing masks.
