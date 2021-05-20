Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia passes away due to Covid-19

-
Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89.
The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.
"Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.
He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.
The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.
A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.
