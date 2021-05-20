Covid-19 vaccine will be available for all by December, says J P Nadda

-
-
BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine will be available for all in the country by December.
He also accused the Congress of spreading anarchy at the time of the pandemic.
Nadda was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan in a virtual interaction with BJP state president Satish Poonia and party MPs from the state, a party statement said.
Nadda said the prime minister had warned the chief ministers of the states in March itself and asked them to be prepared for the second wave of coronavirus.
"India developed two indigenous vaccines for the first time in just nine months, which have been administered to 18 crore Indians so far. By the end of December, the vaccine will be available to all and its calendar has been set," he said.
Nadda said the Modi government at the Center has ensured the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines to all the states.
He said that real face of the Congress has been exposes after revelation of its tool kit''.
Even at the time of the pandemic, the Congress is trying to spread anarchy in the country and is working to destroy the morale of the people by spreading confusion among them, he alleged.
Besides Poonia, Union ministers Arjunram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, MPs P P Chaudhary, Narendra Kumar, Manoj Rajoria, Jaskaur Meena, Swami Sumedhanand and Ranjita Koli joined the meeting.
