Four more deaths, 463 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana in past 24 hours

cases continued in with 463 new infections being reported, pushing the total positives to 3.07 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,694 with four more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw the most number of cases with 145, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 46 and 28 cases respectively, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on March 29.

The bulletin said 364 patients recovered from the infection on March 29.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 3,00,833, while 4,678 were under treatment.

It said 42,461 samples were tested on March 29.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 1 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 2,71,238, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 97.92 per cent, while it was 94.2 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin added.

