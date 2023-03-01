Free travel for women in Rajasthan Roadways buses on Int'l Women's Day

-
Women and girls will travel on Rajasthan Roadways buses for free on International Women's Day on March 8.
The facility will be available on all Rajasthan Roadways buses, including ordinary and fast.
About 8.50 lakh women and girls are estimated to travel by Rajasthan Roadways buses on International Women's Day. The state government has estimated a financial burden of around Rs 7.50 crore, according to an official statement.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal.
Gehlot has also approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses to 50 per cent.
The discount on ordinary buses at present is 30 per cent. The increased exemption will be implemented from April 1.
This move will put an additional annual financial burden of about Rs 3.50 crore on the state government.
Gehlot had announced the increased concession in the state budget for 2023-24.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 16:50 IST
