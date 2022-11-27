Prez Murmu to launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Droupadi Murmu meets JMM, NDA leaders, seeks support for prez poll
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Shiv Sena expects Murmu to uphold constitutional values, says Sanjay Raut
-
President Droupadi Murmu will launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system in Kurukshetra on November 29, according to an official statement.
The new e-ticketing system will not only benefit passengers but will also plug revenue leakage for the state-run transport, it said on Sunday.
The e-ticketing system will replace the existing manual printed tickets with an open loop system as envisioned by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, it said.
Under the new system, 10 lakh National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) will be issued for free or at concessional rates.
In the initial phase, the project will be implemented in six depots --Chandigarh, Karnal, Faridabad, Sonipat, Bhiwani and Sirsa. It will be extended to the remaining 18 depots by the end of January 2023, the government said.
In future, the NCMCs can be used in metros and trains, too, it added.
The e-ticket system will also benefit the state government as it will completely stop revenue leakage as well as save use of paper, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 23:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU