JUST IN
Prez Murmu to launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system on Tuesday
Indian industries urge RBI to consider moderating pace of rate hikes
India eyes smaller nuclear reactors for clean energy transition: Minister
Liberal eligibility key criteria in largest commercial coal mines auction
Union Budget 2023-24: Centre invites suggestions, Dec 10 last date
US industry associations red-flag India's 'restrictive' trade barriers
Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates
MP FPOs stock soyabean hoping govt lifts ban on futures & options trade
India remains top nationality granted worker visas: British High Commission
Chance for India to make steel for domestic, global needs: T V Narendran
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indian industries urge RBI to consider moderating pace of rate hikes
Business Standard

Prez Murmu to launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system on Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system in Kurukshetra on November 29, according to an official statement

Topics
Indian President | Haryana Roadways

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system in Kurukshetra on November 29, according to an official statement.

The new e-ticketing system will not only benefit passengers but will also plug revenue leakage for the state-run transport, it said on Sunday.

The e-ticketing system will replace the existing manual printed tickets with an open loop system as envisioned by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, it said.

Under the new system, 10 lakh National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) will be issued for free or at concessional rates.

In the initial phase, the project will be implemented in six depots --Chandigarh, Karnal, Faridabad, Sonipat, Bhiwani and Sirsa. It will be extended to the remaining 18 depots by the end of January 2023, the government said.

In future, the NCMCs can be used in metros and trains, too, it added.

The e-ticket system will also benefit the state government as it will completely stop revenue leakage as well as save use of paper, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian President

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 23:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.