Karnataka Coronavirus update: 1,606 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

on Monday reported



1,606 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,96,163 and death toll to 36,405.

The day also saw 1,937 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,36,678.

Bengaluru Urban logged 467 new cases, as the city saw 497 discharges and 3 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 23,057.

Out of 31 deaths reported, 4 are from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Havri, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (3 each), Belagavi, Kolar, Mandya and Vijayapura (2 each), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the highest number of new cases with 357, Mysuru logged 162 and Udupi 78.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,25,227, followed by Mysuru 1,72,279 and Tumakuru 1,17,525.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,01,209, followed by Mysuru 1,68,431 and Tumakuru 1,15,129.

Cumulatively a total of 3,79,66,095 samples have been tested, of which 1,14,072 were tested on Monday alone.

