Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,213 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,43,463 and the toll to 37,231, the health department said on Thursday.
The day also saw 1,206 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,86,906.
Bengaluru Urban logged the most number of cases (319), as the city saw 205 discharges and two deaths.
Active cases in the state stood at 19,300.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.06 per cent.
Of the 25 deaths, 10 were from Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru accounted for three, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad and Udupi had two each, followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 319, Dakshina Kannada 269, Udupi 113, Mysuru 98, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,36,229, followed by Mysuru 1,75,639 and Tumakuru 1,19,084.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,12,910, followed by Mysuru 1,72,235 and Tumakuru 1,17,297.
Cumulatively a total of 4,26,45,456 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,87,187 were done on Thursday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
