From LAC to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi's I-Day speech highlights in pics

PM Modi continues 'safa' tradition
Continuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Make in India but also for world
PM said the goal is to make India a global manufacturing hub while a Rs 110-trillion pipeline of national infrastructure projects is being created to boost the economy and create jobs. "How long can the raw material be sent out of our country and finished products imported," he asked. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is not only about cutting imports but also raising our capacity, creativity and skills," the prime minister said.
National Digital Health Mission launched
Every Indian will get a health ID that will store the individual's medical records. In his Independence Day address, the prime minister said the Mission will help reduce problems in getting treatment in various health facilities in the country and herald a new revolution in the sector.
Mass production of Covid vaccine
Modi said mass production of vaccine for Covid-19 will begin in India once scientists give their nod, and a roadmap was ready to ensure it reaches everyone in the country in the shortest possible time. "I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis' and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing. When scientists will give us the green signal, there will be production on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it," Modi said.
A clear message for China, Pakistan
Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to those who challenged the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC", PM said, in a subtle message to Pakistan and China. He said the country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination.
All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days
PM Modi announced that the task to connect India's over six lakh villages with optical fibre network will be completed in the next 1,000 days. Besides, a high speed internet connectivity via submarine optical fibre cable will be extended to Lakshadweep in this period, he said.
