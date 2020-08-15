From LAC to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi's I-Day speech highlights in pics

Modi said mass production of vaccine for Covid-19 will begin in India once scientists give their nod, and a roadmap was ready to ensure it reaches everyone in the country in the shortest possible time. "I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis' and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing. When scientists will give us the green signal, there will be production on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it," Modi said.