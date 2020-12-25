From lockdown to plight of migrant workers: 2020, the year of pandemic

The invisibles
The rush hour
India came to a screeching halt in March as the government imposed the strictest lockdown anywhere in the world. Places that would normally be bustling with people and traffic became virtually empty.
Victory for science
The intense focus yielded in a breakthrough in a record-breaking time of less than a year. By December, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for use in the US and UK. Affordable vaccines by India's Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are also being readied for roll-out soon.
Virus trackers
Early on in the coronavirus outbreak, contact tracing became a vital tool in India's efforts to rein in the virus.
Unequal pain
As the lockdown closed all public transport, millions were driven to walk back to their villages hundreds of kilometres away. It was one of the biggest migrations in modern India.
A veil of protection
From bakery shops to ride-hailing companies, plastic sheets were put up to guard against the coronavirus and prevent infections.
An uneasy ride
Many ambulance workers got infected while ferrying coronavirus patients during the pandemic.
Positive play
As the virus spread rapidly throughout the country, stadiums, hotels and train coaches were hurriedly turned into makeshift hospitals.
