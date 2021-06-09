FSSAI asks states to ban blending of mustard oil with other cooking oil

-
Food regulator FSSAI has asked states to effectively enforce the decision to ban blending of mustard oil with any other cooking oil from June 8.
In its notification dated March 8, the FSSAI had prohibited the blending of mustard oil for production of Multi-Sourced Edible Vegetable Oils (MSEVOs) with effect from June 8.
To ensure that the prohibition is effectively enforced, the food regulator has issued an order on June 8 asking all the Commissioners of Food Safety of States/UTs and Central Licensing Authority to carry out an inspection drive.
As per the FSSAI regulations, blending of two edible oils is permitted, provided the proportion by weight of any edible vegetable oil used in the blending process is not less than 20 per cent.
Edible Oil industry body COOIT said the move will benefit mustard growers as well as consumers.
Suresh Nagpal, Chairman of COOIT, said mustard growers will get encouragement to increase the sowing area under mustard crop.
Higher domestic production of mustard oil will lead to a fall in edible oil imports to some extent, he added.
"Now since there will not be mixing of any other oil, the demand of pure mustard oil will increase," Nagpal said.
