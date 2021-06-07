Fuel price rise for second consecutive day takes it to new highs

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol hits another high of Rs 87.60 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 77.73
-
Fuel price rise in the country continued on Monday with oil marketing companies (OMCs) increasing the the pump rate of both petrol and diesel for the second consecutive day.
Accordingly, the retail prices of petrol and diesel increased by 28 paise and 27 paise per litre to Rs 95.31 and Rs 86.22 per litre respectively in Delhi on Monday.
In the city of Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price reached new high of Rs 101.53 per litre on Monday. Diesel price also increased in the city to reach Rs 93.57 a litre, the highest among metros.
Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices increased between 24-28 paise per litre on Monday but its retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes in different states.
Mumbai is not the only city to have unique distinction of petrol breaching the Rs 100 pet litre mark. Thane reached the mark few days back while few other cities in Rajasthan (including Jaipur) Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, having the highest VAT levels on auto fuels in the country, have already been selling normal petrol for over Rs 100 a litre for past several days.
Ganganagar in Rajasthan has the highest level of petrol prices at Rs 106.29 a litre while diesel price there as well is closing on the century mark remaining at Rs 99.23 a litre. While Rajasthan in general has high retail prices of fuels due to high VAT rates, Sri Ganganagar, a small city in the state near the India-Pakistan border, has the most expensive auto fuel in the country due to higher freight it had pay to get fuel at stations.
Premium petrol price has already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in several parts of the country through increase in the retail rates in the month of January and February.
With Monday's price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 20 days and remained unchanged on 18 days since May 1. The 20 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 4.91 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 5.50 per litre in the national capital.
--IANS
sn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU