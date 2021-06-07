Himachal Pradesh procures record 1,00,657 quintals of wheat in rabi season

-
ALSO READ
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kangra
Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra
Night curfew in four Himachal districts till May 10 to contain virus spread
Tourists will not be harassed for Covid-19 report on HP borders: CM Thakur
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6: Speaker
-
Himachal Pradesh government has procured a record 1,00,657 quintals of wheat during the ongoing rabi marketing season which started on April 15, said state Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar on Sunday.
"Himachal Pradesh government has procured a record 1,00,657 quintal wheat in ongoing Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 which started on April 15. It is possibly the highest ever in its history -- with still some time to go before the procurement season ended. The state government has set up a target of wheat procurement of 12500 MT through Food Corporation of India from Himachal Pradesh," Kanwar said.
Till May 31, a quantity of 1,00,657 quintals of wheat has been procured as against 31295 quintals in the year-ago period which is 3.2 times more giving rise to 221 per cent (69362 quintals) in comparison to last year, according to an official release.
The Minister said that eight wheat procurement centers have been opened in five districts - Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb in Sirmour District, Haroli and Takarala in Una District, Fatehpur and Thakurdwara in Kangra District, Patta Ghumarwin in Bilaspur District, and Nalagrah in Solan District.
Kanwar said, "As on May 31, total 29839 quintals was procured in Sirmour District, 30520 Quintal wheat procured in Una District, 27270.50 Quintal wheat procured in Kangra District, 427.50 Quintal in Bilaspur District and 12599.50 Quintal wheat was procured in Solan District."
The state agriculture minister further said that the Himachal Pradesh Civil supply corporation is engaged in the distribution of wheat in the state.
"Estimates show that at the current rate, the state government was expected to cross its own procurement target set for this year," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU