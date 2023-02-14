JUST IN
Women's T20 World Cup: India aim to improve bowling against West Indies
Coal minister Joshi asks CIL to remove bottlenecks to boost production
Aero India 2023: Lord Hanuman's signage displayed on HAL's aircraft removed
Police security not a right: Thane cops tell HC on MP Rajan Vichare's plea
Both, smokers and vapers, suffer similar level of DNA damage: Study
'Supply to infra projects in Mumbai hit due to strike by water tankers'
DND ineffective as users receive calls from personal numbers: Survey
HC asks Delhi govt on below minimum wage job postings on its website
Now home to six governors, Purvanchal continues to hold sway in BJP
Swindled lakhs of crores of public money: Cong leader moves SC on Adani row
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Women's T20 World Cup: India aim to improve bowling against West Indies
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities, tweets BBC

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question"

Topics
BBC | Income Tax department

Press Trust of India  |  London 

BBC apologises to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
BBC

The BBC on Tuesday said the Indian income tax authorities were at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and the British public broadcaster was fully cooperating with them.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said in New Delhi.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of the BBC tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BBC

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU