Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities, tweets BBC

The BBC on Tuesday said the Indian income tax authorities were at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and the British public broadcaster was fully cooperating with them.
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said in New Delhi.
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".
"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of the BBC tweeted.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST
