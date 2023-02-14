Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities, tweets BBC

The on Tuesday said the Indian authorities were at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and the British public broadcaster was fully cooperating with them.

The Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said in New Delhi.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".

"The Authorities are currently at the offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of the tweeted.

