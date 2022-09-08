Gadkari meets Karnataka CM, suggests ways to solve Bengaluru traffic woes

-
ALSO READ
Gurugram police, SBI arrangement allows on-the spot traffic fine payments
B'luru records zero Covid deaths in 3 days, no cases in 28 K'taka districts
US's first remote air traffic control centre to be built in Alabama
RSS doesn't discriminate, Gadkari once told Ratan Tata at inauguration
History should not be used for fault-finding: Union Minister Gadkari
-
Keeping in view the issues surrounding the traffic congestion problems in Bengaluru, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.
Officials said that the two ministers brainstormed over the ideas suggested by professional agencies.
Gadkari directed the state officials to submit proposals regarding the demands and works related to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and also assured full support of the Union Ministry to the state. He also suggested exploring options to create Bus-Ports, Inter-Modal Stations and Parking Plazas to solve traffic woes.
Minister of State V.K. Singh, State Transport Minister B. Sriramulu and others were also present in the meeting.
Earlier, during the day, inaugurating the two-day National Conference 'MANTHAN - Idea to Action', Gadkari said all the stakeholders should understand each other's issues, and with mutual consent focus on planning futuristic policies so that the country's transport is run on the fuel made in India only. He emphasized on the qualitative contribution and vision for creating new things for making India the foremost developed country.
The Minister underscored the importance of an integrated approach with multi-modal transportation being at the core if India has to become a five trillion dollar economy. He said 90 per cent of the passenger traffic and 70 per cent of goods traffic used roads, and there was a need for an integrated approach where waterways, railways and airports were interlinked, and logistics parks would play a critical role. If the state governments provide land, the Ministry of Road Transport will facilitate the construction of logistics parks.
--IANS
kvm/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 16:18 IST