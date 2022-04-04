B'luru records zero Covid deaths in 3 days, no cases in 28 K'taka districts

The Covid numbers have further dwindled in Karnataka. has recorded zero deaths in the last three days and no Covid cases in 28 districts have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, said on Monday

The commercial activities, pubs, bars and recreational centers are operating in a full-fledged manner and the government is mulling to even lift the mandatory mask rule in public places. The people are planning for summer vacations without any fear.

For the first time since the beginning of Covid third wave, the state reported zero Covid deaths last Friday. has reported 49 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 39.45 lakh people have been infected with the deadly virus and 40,054 persons have lost their lives in the state. 39.04 lakh persons, who were infected with Coronavirus, have recovered fully. The state has 1,515 active cases now and 50 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.46 per cent and case fatality rate was at 0.00 per cent.

city has 1,399, Shivamogga 14, Chitradurga and Bellary 13 active cases. The number of active cases in 16 districts of the state has come down to single digits.

Till date 3,081 cases of Omicron and 4,620 cases of Delta and its Sub Lineages have been identified in the state. A total of 10.41 doses of Covid vaccinations have been administered so far in the state.

--IANS

mka/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)