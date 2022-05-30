Gandhis can't see beyond their coterie: BJP on Congress RS nomination

-
ALSO READ
Congress to adopt 'One Post, One Man' rule after 'Chintan Shivir'
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
Winter session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule
Akhilesh to file FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya for 'misleading tweet'
Amit Shah will make statement in House over Nagaland incident: LS Speaker
-
The BJP on Monday hit out at Congress over its Rajya Sabha nominations and said the Gandhis can't see beyond their coterie.
The BJP also claimed that the Congress has disappointed its Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh (both election bound) and Maharashtra units by denying nomination to locals for the Rajya Sabha.
In-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya tweeted, "The Chintan Shivir clearly didn't serve any purpose. Soon after, Congress saw high profile exits. Now it has disappointed it's Rajasthan, Chattisgarh (both election bound) and Maharashtra units by denying nomination to locals for RS. The Gandhis can't see beyond their coterie."
"Congress couldn't find a single capable person from Rajasthan to represent it in Rajya Sabha? Has Ashok Gehlot pawned Rajasthan's interest to the Gandhis so that he can continue to remain the Chief Minister? This is an insult to the people of Rajasthan," Malviya added.
Rajasthan BJP president Dr Satish Poonia said that Congress 'Chintan Shivir' took place in Rajasthan now after the brainstorming -- shortage of local candidates. "Without locals who will be vocal."
After the announcement of Congress candidates for the Rajya Sabha, discontent in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan is also brewing as the party chose outsiders for the nominations.
The Congress has nominated Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh. Imran Pratapgarhi has been fielded from Maharashtra, while Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari have been nominated from Rajasthan.
Biennial elections for the 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU