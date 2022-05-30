Gandhis can't see beyond their coterie: BJP on Congress RS nomination

The on Monday hit out at over its Rajya Sabha nominations and said the Gandhis can't see beyond their coterie.

The also claimed that the has disappointed its Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh (both election bound) and Maharashtra units by denying nomination to locals for the Rajya Sabha.

In-charge of BJP's Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya tweeted, "The Chintan Shivir clearly didn't serve any purpose. Soon after, saw high profile exits. Now it has disappointed it's Rajasthan, Chattisgarh (both election bound) and Maharashtra units by denying nomination to locals for RS. The Gandhis can't see beyond their coterie."

"Congress couldn't find a single capable person from Rajasthan to represent it in Rajya Sabha? Has Ashok Gehlot pawned Rajasthan's interest to the Gandhis so that he can continue to remain the Chief Minister? This is an insult to the people of Rajasthan," Malviya added.

Rajasthan president Dr Satish Poonia said that Congress 'Chintan Shivir' took place in Rajasthan now after the brainstorming -- shortage of local candidates. "Without locals who will be vocal."

After the announcement of Congress candidates for the Rajya Sabha, discontent in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan is also brewing as the party chose outsiders for the nominations.

The Congress has nominated Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh. Imran Pratapgarhi has been fielded from Maharashtra, while Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari have been nominated from Rajasthan.

Biennial elections for the 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.

--IANS

ssb/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)