Amit Shah will make statement in House over Nagaland incident: LS Speaker

Om Birla on Monday informed the Lower House that Home Minister will make a statement over the incident. It is learnt that the Home Minister is also likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha over the incident.

As soon as the House assembled, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the killing of civilians in

The Speaker said that the Home Minister will make a statement. "Home Minister in writing told me that he will make a statement in the House," Birla said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it is a sensitive issue and the Home Minister will give a statement on Monday itself. "It is a sensitive and important issue and the Home Minister will give a detailed statement," Joshi said.

Sources said that Shah will make the statement in the Lok Sabha at 3 p.m. and around 4 p.m. in the Rajya Sabha.

At least 13 civilians, and an Assam Rifles trooper were killed and 14 others injured in a series of violent clashes in Nagaland's Mon district after an army operation to target Naga insurgents went wrong late on Saturday.

Villagers and sources said that the security personnel are believed to have mistaken the victims as members of the Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang-Yung Aung and fired on them. Angry locals attacked the security forces and torched at least three vehicles.

Defence sources said that the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident, including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries.

A brief statement of the Army said that based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru under Mon district.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the statement said.--IANS

ssb/dpb

