Amit Shah will make statement in House over Nagaland incident: LS Speaker

-
ALSO READ
Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker review: This portable justifies its price
Oppn should apologise to nation for their behaviour in Parliament: Govt
Newly elected members of 17th Tibetan parliament-in-exile take oath
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
-
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday informed the Lower House that Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement over the Nagaland incident. It is learnt that the Home Minister is also likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha over the incident.
As soon as the House assembled, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the killing of civilians in Nagaland.
The Speaker said that the Home Minister will make a statement. "Home Minister in writing told me that he will make a statement in the House," Birla said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it is a sensitive issue and the Home Minister will give a statement on Monday itself. "It is a sensitive and important issue and the Home Minister will give a detailed statement," Joshi said.
Sources said that Shah will make the statement in the Lok Sabha at 3 p.m. and around 4 p.m. in the Rajya Sabha.
At least 13 civilians, and an Assam Rifles trooper were killed and 14 others injured in a series of violent clashes in Nagaland's Mon district after an army operation to target Naga insurgents went wrong late on Saturday.
Villagers and sources said that the security personnel are believed to have mistaken the victims as members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang-Yung Aung and fired on them. Angry locals attacked the security forces and torched at least three vehicles.
Defence sources said that the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident, including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries.
A brief statement of the Army said that based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru under Mon district.
"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the statement said.--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU