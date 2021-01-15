Gautam Buddh Nagar records just 1 new Covid-19 case, lowest since March

-
ALSO READ
Gautam Buddh Nagar: 240 people arrested in a month for defying Covid curbs
Covid-19 tally in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, recoveries surpass 11,000
UP registers 1,901 fresh coronavirus cases; recovery rate stands at 94%
19 people arrested in Noida, Greater Noida for flouting Covid-19 norms
135 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total at 16,172
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded just one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest single-day count since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, even as the district's infection tally reached 25,260, official data showed.
The active cases in the district also came down to 217 from 238 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.78 per cent, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.
On the brighter side, 21 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,952, the fifth highest in the state.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.78 per cent, the statistics showed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar stands ninth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28thin mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 9,581 from 10,080 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,77,475 and the death toll climbed to 8,553 on Friday, data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU