Assam officials start drive to make Burachapori Sanctuary encroachment free

The district administration of Nagaon and Sonitpur has on Tuesday started a drive to free the Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments.

The drive which started this morning amid heavy security force deployment will continue till Thursday.

The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out to free nearly 1892 hectares of land from illegal occupation, officials said.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident as the administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon district started the eviction drive in the Char-Chapori areas under Burachapori wildlife sanctuary.

The administration has also deployed excavators for the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, huge areas of government land have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration has already issued notices to the occupying people to vacate the lands.

