JUST IN
Follow all safeguards in road projects within 100 km of IB, LoC: Centre
Not received any proposals from Delhi govt to fill prosecutors' posts: UPSC
Air India to buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes from Airbus
Left hits out at Centre over Income Tax survey operation at BBC offices
Tinder shows how youngsters' expectations from relationships are changing
Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launches Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay
We are still pursuing: Navy Vice Chief about integrating US Predator drones
Minerals in Indian Ocean can turn India self-sufficient in nickel, cobalt
Income Tax Department sleuths survey BBC's Mumbai studios, Delhi office
As MCA updates its portal, companies unable to complete essential filings
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi HC notice on plea to restrain DDA's demolition drive near Mehrauli
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Assam officials start drive to make Burachapori Sanctuary encroachment free

The district administration of Nagaon and Sonitpur has on Tuesday started a drive to free the Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments

Topics
Assam | wildlife destruction

ANI  General News 

nature, nature conservation, wildlife
Nature conservation. Photo: Shutterstock

The district administration of Nagaon and Sonitpur has on Tuesday started a drive to free the Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments.

The drive which started this morning amid heavy security force deployment will continue till Thursday.

The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out to free nearly 1892 hectares of land from illegal occupation, officials said.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident as the administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon district started the eviction drive in the Char-Chapori areas under Burachapori wildlife sanctuary.

The administration has also deployed excavators for the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, huge areas of government land have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration has already issued notices to the occupying people to vacate the lands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU