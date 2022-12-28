JUST IN
Business Standard

PM visits mother at Ahmedabad hospital, may get discharged in 2 days

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited his mother Heeraben Modi at the U.N. Mehta Hospital here, where she was admitted earlier in the day for treatment. Heeraben had turned 99 in June this year.

India Prime Minister | Ahmedabad

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited his mother Heeraben Modi at the U.N. Mehta Hospital here, where she was admitted earlier in the day for treatment. Heeraben had turned 99 in June this year.

The Prime Minister spent almost one-and-a-half hours with his mother, brothers and discussed her health issues with the doctors along with the future course of action to be undertaken.

After he left the hospital, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Lokhandwala told mediapersons that Heeraben is recovering fast, and is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

According to sources, Heeraben had fallen ill on Tuesday night. She was first taken to the Gandhinagar Government Hospital, from where she was referred to the U.N. Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad for further treatment.

--IANS

har/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 22:13 IST

