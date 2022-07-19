Gen Pande, B'desh PM's advisor discuss steps to forward defence engagement

-
ALSO READ
Army chief Pande to visit Nepal in Aug, to be conferred with honorary title
Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff
Narco-terror nexus being pushed from Pakistan side: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Army chief visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh, reviews preparedness
Raising upper age limit under Agnipath will benefit many youth: Army Chief
-
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande called on Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina on Monday and discussed steps to take forward the defence engagement between the two countries.
"General Manoj Pande #COAS called on Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to #PrimeMinister of #Bangladesh and discussed steps to take forward the defence engagement between #Bangladesh and #India," the Indian Army tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Army Chief interacted with Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh; Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of Air Force and also called on General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
"General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal #ChiefofNavalStaff, #BangladeshNavy & Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of #BangladeshAirForce and discussed aspects of mutual interest," the Indian Army tweeted.
"General Manoj Pande #COAS called on General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, COAS #BangladeshArmy and discussed ways to enhance & strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries," Indian Army said in a tweet.
The Indian Army chief, who arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday, received a Guard of Honour at a convention centre of the Armed Forces in Dhaka on Monday."General Manoj Pande COAS received an impressive Guard of Honour at Senakunja Bangladesh.
He also planted a tree to commemorate the friendship between the two Armies," Indian Army tweeted.
"General Manoj Pande COAS laid a wreath at ShikhaAnirban and paid tributes to the #Bravehearts who laid down their lives for the Liberation of Bangladesh," it said in another tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU