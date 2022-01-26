JUST IN
Business Standard

General Bipin Rawat to Satya Nadella: Complete list of Padma Awardees 2022

128 Padma Awards were conferred this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Padma Award (Photo: @PadmaAwards)

President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Following is the list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees:

Padma Vibhushan (4)


SN

Name

Field

State/Country

1

Ms. Prabha Atre

Art

Maharashtra

2

Shri Radheyshyam

Khemka (Posthumous)

Literature & Education

Uttar Pradesh

3

General Bipin Rawat

Civil Service

Uttarakhand

(Posthumous)

4

Shri Kalyan Singh

Public Affairs

Uttar Pradesh

(Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan (17)

5

Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad

Public Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir

6

Shri Victor Banerjee

Art

West Bengal

7

Ms. Gurmeet Bawa

(Posthumous)

Art

Punjab

8

Shri Buddhadeb

Bhattacharjee

Public Affairs

West Bengal

9

Shri Natarajan

Chandrasekaran

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

10 Shri Krishna Ella and

Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)

Trade and Industry

Telangana

11 Ms. Madhur Jaffery

Others-Culinary

12 Shri Devendra Jhajharia

Sports

Rajasthan

13 Shri Rashid Khan

Art

Uttar Pradesh

14 Shri Rajiv Mehrishi

Civil Service

Rajasthan

15 Shri Satya Narayana

Nadella

Trade and Industry

USA

16 Shri Sundararajan Pichai

Trade and Industry

USA

17 Shri Cyrus Poonawalla

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

18 Shri Sanjaya Rajaram

(Posthumous)

Science and Engineering

Mexico

19 Ms. Pratibha Ray

Literature and Education

Odisha

20 Swami Sachidanand

Literature and Education

Gujarat

21 Shri Vashishth Tripathi

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri (107)

22 Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala

Trade and Industry

West Bengal

23 Prof. Najma Akhtar

Literature and Education

Delhi

24 Shri Sumit Antil

Sports

Haryana

25 Shri T Senka Ao

Literature and Education

Nagaland

26 Ms. Kamalini Asthana and

Ms.Nalini Asthana* (Duo)

Art

Uttar Pradesh

27 Shri Subbanna Ayyappan

Science and Engineering

Karnataka

28 Shri J K Bajaj

Literature and Education

Delhi

29 Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam

Literature and Education

Tamil Nadu

30 Srimad Baba Balia

Social Work

Odisha

31 Ms. Sanghamitra

Bandyopadhyay

Science and Engineering

West Bengal

32 Ms. Madhuri Barthwal

Art

Uttarakhand

33 Shri Akhone Asgar Ali

Basharat

Literature and Education

Ladakh

34 Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar

Medicine

Maharashtra

35 Shri Harmohinder Singh

Bedi

Literature and Education

Punjab

36 Shri Pramod Bhagat

Sports

Odisha

37 Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri

Art

Tamil Nadu

38 Shri Khandu Wangchuk

Bhutia

Art

Sikkim

39 Shri Maria Christopher

Byrski

Literature and Education

Poland

40 Acharya Chandanaji

Social Work

Bihar

41 Ms. Sulochana Chavan

Art

Maharashtra

42 Shri Neeraj Chopra

Sports

Haryana

43 Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary

Social Work

Assam

44 Shri Sankaranarayana Menon

Chundayil

Sports

Kerala

45 Shri S Damodaran

Social Work

Tamil Nadu

46 Shri Faisal Ali Dar

Sports

J&K

47 Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi

Trade and Industry

Chandigarh

48 Dr. Prokar Dasgupta

Medicine

United Kingdom

49 Shri Aditya Prasad Dash

Science and Engineering

Odisha

50 Dr. Lata Desai

Medicine

Gujarat

51 Shri Malji bhai Desai

Public Affairs

Gujarat

52 Ms. Basanti Devi

Social Work

Uttarakhand

53 Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi

Art

Manipur

54 Ms. Muktamani Devi

Trade and Industry

Manipur

55 Ms. Shyamamani Devi

Art

Odisha

56 Shri Khalil Dhantejvi

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Gujarat

57 Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia

Social Work

Gujarat

58 Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve

Art

Madhya Pradesh

59 Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak

Dongre

Medicine

Maharashtra

60 Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Art

Rajasthan

61 Shri Dhaneswar Engti

Literature and Education

Assam

62 Shri Om Prakash Gandhi

Social Work

Haryana

63 Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati

Literature and Education

Andhra Pradesh

64 Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Jharkhand

65 Shri Shaibal Gupta

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Bihar

66 Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru

Literature and Education

Odisha

67 Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan

(Posthumous)

Art

Andhra Pradesh

68 Shri Ryuko Hira

Trade and Industry

Japan

69 Ms. Sosamma Type

Others - Animal

Husbandry

Kerala

70 Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia

Literature and Education

Madhya Pradesh

71 Ms. Sowcar Janaki

Art

Tamil Nadu

72 Ms. Tara Jauhar

Literature and Education

Delhi

73 Ms. Vandana Kataria

Sports

Uttarakhand

74 Shri H R Keshavamurthy

Art

Karnataka

75 Shri Rutger Kortenhorst

Literature and Education

Ireland

76 Shri P Narayana Kurup

Literature and Education

Kerala

77 Ms. Avani Lekhara

Sports

Rajasthan

78 Shri Moti Lal Madan

Science and Engineering

Haryana

79 Shri Shivnath Mishra

Art

Uttar Pradesh

80 Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Madhya Pradesh

81 Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah

Art

Telangana

82 Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra

(Posthumous)

Civil Service

Delhi

83 Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V

Murugaiyan

Art

Puducherry

84 Ms. R Muthukannammal

Art

Tamil Nadu

85 Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin

Others - Grassroots Innovation

Karnataka

86 Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik

Others - Agriculture

Karnataka

87 Shri Tsering Namgyal

Art

Ladakh

88 Shri A K C Natarajan

Art

Tamil Nadu

89 Shri V L Nghaka

Literature and Education

Mizoram

90 Shri Sonu Nigam

Art

Maharashtra

91 Shri Ram Sahay Panday

Art

Madhya Pradesh

92 Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya

Literature and Education

Thailand

93 Ms. K V Rabiya

Social Work

Kerala

94 Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi

Science and Engineering

Maharashtra

95 Shri Sheesh Ram

Art

Uttar Pradesh

96 Shri Ramachandraiah

Art

Telangana

97 Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana

Rao

Medicine

Andhra Pradesh

98 Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai

Social Work

Gujarat

99 Ms. Padmaja Reddy

Art

Telangana

100 Guru Tulku Rinpoche

Others - Spiritualism

Arunachal Pradesh

101 Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar

Sports

Goa

102 Shri Vidyanand Sarek

Literature and Education

Himachal Pradesh

103 Shri Kali Pada Saren

Literature and Education

West Bengal

104 Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah

Medicine

Tamil Nadu

105 Ms. Prabhaben Shah

Social Work

Dadra and Nagar

Haveli and Daman

and Diu

106 Shri Dilip Shahani

Literature and Education

Delhi

107 Shri Ram Dayal Sharma

Art

Rajasthan

108 Shri Vishwamurti Shastri

Literature and Education

J&K

109 Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan

Literature and Education

Russia

110 Shri Siddhalingaiah

(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Karnataka

111 Shri Kaajee Singh

Art

West Bengal

112 Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh

Art

Manipur

113 Shri Prem Singh

Social Work

Punjab

114 Shri Seth Pal Singh

Others - Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh

115 Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

116 Baba Iqbal Singh Ji

Social Work

Punjab

117 Dr. Bhimsen Singhal

Medicine

Maharashtra

118 Shri Sivananda

Others - Yoga

Uttar Pradesh

119 Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar

Science and Engineering

Uttar Pradesh

120 Ms. Ajita Srivastava

Art

Uttar Pradesh

121 Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya

Swami

Others - Spiritualism

Goa

122 Dr. Balaji Tambe

(Posthumous)

Medicine

Maharashtra

123 Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar

Literature and Education

Haryana

124 Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi

Medicine

Uttar Pradesh

125 Ms. Lalita Vakil

Art

Himachal Pradesh

126 Ms. Durga Bai Vyam

Art

Madhya Pradesh

127 Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal

Vyas

Science and Engineering

Gujarat

128 Ms.

First Published: Wed, January 26 2022. 02:29 IST

