General Bipin Rawat to Satya Nadella: Complete list of Padma Awardees 2022

-
ALSO READ
General Bipin Rawat, tech giants and vax makers get Padma awards
A united India can tackle any challenge: President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan awarded Padma Bhushan
Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
-
President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Following is the list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees:
Padma Vibhushan (4)
SN
Name
Field
State/Country
1
Ms. Prabha Atre
Art
Maharashtra
2
Shri Radheyshyam
Khemka (Posthumous)
Literature & Education
Uttar Pradesh
3
General Bipin Rawat
Civil Service
Uttarakhand
(Posthumous)
4
Shri Kalyan Singh
Public Affairs
Uttar Pradesh
(Posthumous)
Padma Bhushan (17)
5
Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad
Public Affairs
Jammu and Kashmir
6
Shri Victor Banerjee
Art
West Bengal
7
Ms. Gurmeet Bawa
(Posthumous)
Art
Punjab
8
Shri Buddhadeb
Bhattacharjee
Public Affairs
West Bengal
9
Shri Natarajan
Chandrasekaran
Trade and Industry
Maharashtra
10 Shri Krishna Ella and
Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)
Trade and Industry
Telangana
11 Ms. Madhur Jaffery
Others-Culinary
12 Shri Devendra Jhajharia
Sports
Rajasthan
13 Shri Rashid Khan
Art
Uttar Pradesh
14 Shri Rajiv Mehrishi
Civil Service
Rajasthan
15 Shri Satya Narayana
Nadella
Trade and Industry
USA
16 Shri Sundararajan Pichai
Trade and Industry
USA
17 Shri Cyrus Poonawalla
Trade and Industry
Maharashtra
18 Shri Sanjaya Rajaram
(Posthumous)
Science and Engineering
Mexico
19 Ms. Pratibha Ray
Literature and Education
Odisha
20 Swami Sachidanand
Literature and Education
Gujarat
21 Shri Vashishth Tripathi
Literature and Education
Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri (107)
22 Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala
Trade and Industry
West Bengal
23 Prof. Najma Akhtar
Literature and Education
Delhi
24 Shri Sumit Antil
Sports
Haryana
25 Shri T Senka Ao
Literature and Education
Nagaland
26 Ms. Kamalini Asthana and
Ms.Nalini Asthana* (Duo)
Art
Uttar Pradesh
27 Shri Subbanna Ayyappan
Science and Engineering
Karnataka
28 Shri J K Bajaj
Literature and Education
Delhi
29 Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam
Literature and Education
Tamil Nadu
30 Srimad Baba Balia
Social Work
Odisha
31 Ms. Sanghamitra
Bandyopadhyay
Science and Engineering
West Bengal
32 Ms. Madhuri Barthwal
Art
Uttarakhand
33 Shri Akhone Asgar Ali
Basharat
Literature and Education
Ladakh
34 Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar
Medicine
Maharashtra
35 Shri Harmohinder Singh
Bedi
Literature and Education
Punjab
36 Shri Pramod Bhagat
Sports
Odisha
37 Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri
Art
Tamil Nadu
38 Shri Khandu Wangchuk
Bhutia
Art
Sikkim
39 Shri Maria Christopher
Byrski
Literature and Education
Poland
40 Acharya Chandanaji
Social Work
Bihar
41 Ms. Sulochana Chavan
Art
Maharashtra
42 Shri Neeraj Chopra
Sports
Haryana
43 Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary
Social Work
Assam
44 Shri Sankaranarayana Menon
Chundayil
Sports
Kerala
45 Shri S Damodaran
Social Work
Tamil Nadu
46 Shri Faisal Ali Dar
Sports
J&K
47 Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi
Trade and Industry
Chandigarh
48 Dr. Prokar Dasgupta
Medicine
United Kingdom
49 Shri Aditya Prasad Dash
Science and Engineering
Odisha
50 Dr. Lata Desai
Medicine
Gujarat
51 Shri Malji bhai Desai
Public Affairs
Gujarat
52 Ms. Basanti Devi
Social Work
Uttarakhand
53 Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi
Art
Manipur
54 Ms. Muktamani Devi
Trade and Industry
Manipur
55 Ms. Shyamamani Devi
Art
Odisha
56 Shri Khalil Dhantejvi
(Posthumous)
Literature and Education
Gujarat
57 Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia
Social Work
Gujarat
58 Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve
Art
Madhya Pradesh
59 Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak
Dongre
Medicine
Maharashtra
60 Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Art
Rajasthan
61 Shri Dhaneswar Engti
Literature and Education
Assam
62 Shri Om Prakash Gandhi
Social Work
Haryana
63 Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati
Literature and Education
Andhra Pradesh
64 Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju
(Posthumous)
Literature and Education
Jharkhand
65 Shri Shaibal Gupta
(Posthumous)
Literature and Education
Bihar
66 Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru
Literature and Education
Odisha
67 Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan
(Posthumous)
Art
Andhra Pradesh
68 Shri Ryuko Hira
Trade and Industry
Japan
69 Ms. Sosamma Type
Others - Animal
Husbandry
Kerala
70 Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia
Literature and Education
Madhya Pradesh
71 Ms. Sowcar Janaki
Art
Tamil Nadu
72 Ms. Tara Jauhar
Literature and Education
Delhi
73 Ms. Vandana Kataria
Sports
Uttarakhand
74 Shri H R Keshavamurthy
Art
Karnataka
75 Shri Rutger Kortenhorst
Literature and Education
Ireland
76 Shri P Narayana Kurup
Literature and Education
Kerala
77 Ms. Avani Lekhara
Sports
Rajasthan
78 Shri Moti Lal Madan
Science and Engineering
Haryana
79 Shri Shivnath Mishra
Art
Uttar Pradesh
80 Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra
(Posthumous)
Medicine
Madhya Pradesh
81 Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah
Art
Telangana
82 Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra
(Posthumous)
Civil Service
Delhi
83 Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V
Murugaiyan
Art
Puducherry
84 Ms. R Muthukannammal
Art
Tamil Nadu
85 Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin
Others - Grassroots Innovation
Karnataka
86 Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik
Others - Agriculture
Karnataka
87 Shri Tsering Namgyal
Art
Ladakh
88 Shri A K C Natarajan
Art
Tamil Nadu
89 Shri V L Nghaka
Literature and Education
Mizoram
90 Shri Sonu Nigam
Art
Maharashtra
91 Shri Ram Sahay Panday
Art
Madhya Pradesh
92 Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya
Literature and Education
Thailand
93 Ms. K V Rabiya
Social Work
Kerala
94 Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi
Science and Engineering
Maharashtra
95 Shri Sheesh Ram
Art
Uttar Pradesh
96 Shri Ramachandraiah
Art
Telangana
97 Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana
Rao
Medicine
Andhra Pradesh
98 Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai
Social Work
Gujarat
99 Ms. Padmaja Reddy
Art
Telangana
100 Guru Tulku Rinpoche
Others - Spiritualism
Arunachal Pradesh
101 Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar
Sports
Goa
102 Shri Vidyanand Sarek
Literature and Education
Himachal Pradesh
103 Shri Kali Pada Saren
Literature and Education
West Bengal
104 Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah
Medicine
Tamil Nadu
105 Ms. Prabhaben Shah
Social Work
Dadra and Nagar
Haveli and Daman
and Diu
106 Shri Dilip Shahani
Literature and Education
Delhi
107 Shri Ram Dayal Sharma
Art
Rajasthan
108 Shri Vishwamurti Shastri
Literature and Education
J&K
109 Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan
Literature and Education
Russia
110 Shri Siddhalingaiah
(Posthumous)
Literature and Education
Karnataka
111 Shri Kaajee Singh
Art
West Bengal
112 Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh
Art
Manipur
113 Shri Prem Singh
Social Work
Punjab
114 Shri Seth Pal Singh
Others - Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh
115 Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh
Literature and Education
Uttar Pradesh
116 Baba Iqbal Singh Ji
Social Work
Punjab
117 Dr. Bhimsen Singhal
Medicine
Maharashtra
118 Shri Sivananda
Others - Yoga
Uttar Pradesh
119 Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar
Science and Engineering
Uttar Pradesh
120 Ms. Ajita Srivastava
Art
Uttar Pradesh
121 Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya
Swami
Others - Spiritualism
Goa
122 Dr. Balaji Tambe
(Posthumous)
Medicine
Maharashtra
123 Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar
Literature and Education
Haryana
124 Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi
Medicine
Uttar Pradesh
125 Ms. Lalita Vakil
Art
Himachal Pradesh
126 Ms. Durga Bai Vyam
Art
Madhya Pradesh
127 Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal
Vyas
Science and Engineering
Gujarat
128 Ms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU