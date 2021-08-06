Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hails Sushma Swaraj's service to nation

-
ALSO READ
VP Naidu, PM Narendra Modi to interact with Governors on Wednesday
Govts should think beyond loan waivers, says VP Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over 'whistling' in Rajya Sabhha
Don't do or say anything that could damage India's image: Naidu to RS
RS panels improve performance, Naidu writes to chiefs to enhance attendance
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid rich tributes to former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary and said her selfless service to the nation will always be remembered.
Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in 2019 at the age of 67.
"Remembering my dear sister, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her Punya Tithi today. She was a distinguished parliamentarian and an eloquent orator, who strove relentlessly for the empowerment of women & downtrodden sections," the vice president said on his official Twitter handle.
"She was a dedicated leader whose compassion knew no bounds. Her selfless service to the nation will always be remembered," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU