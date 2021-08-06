Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hails Sushma Swaraj's service to nation

Vice President M on Friday paid rich tributes to former Union minister on her death anniversary and said her selfless service to the nation will always be remembered.

Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in 2019 at the age of 67.

"Remembering my dear sister, Smt. on her Punya Tithi today. She was a distinguished parliamentarian and an eloquent orator, who strove relentlessly for the empowerment of women & downtrodden sections," the vice president said on his official Twitter handle.

"She was a dedicated leader whose compassion knew no bounds. Her selfless service to the nation will always be remembered," he said.

