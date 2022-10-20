JUST IN
Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC upholds Manik Bhattacharya's arrest
Agitating TET candidates should withdraw sit-in protest: Bengal edu min
Waterlogging, power outage in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall
2 dead, 10 injured after tipper truck topples in Ladakh's Sasoma-Saser La
Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US; plans to visit India in Jan
PM Modi to have bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres in Gujarat
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 activists of now-banned PFI from Raigad district
Top headlines: Hikes, bonuses come down for IT firms, GACs in IT rules
S Jaishankar, Botswana FM hold talks on health, trade, investment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC upholds Manik Bhattacharya's arrest
Business Standard

AIIMS introduces SOPs to streamline medical facilities for MPs; gets flak

With a view to streamline treatment facilities for MPs, AIIMS Delhi has come up with a set of SOPs that include providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements

Topics
AIIMS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AIIMS
AIIMS. Photo: PTI

With a view to streamline treatment facilities for MPs, AIIMS Delhi has come up with a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that include providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements.

The move has, however, drawn sharp criticism from a section of doctors who have called out the "VIP culture" at the premier health institute.

In a recent letter to YM Kandpal, joint secretary at the Lok Sabha Secretariat,AIIMS director M Srinivas has listed SOPs for the outpatient department (OPD), emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting MPs of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In the letter, Dr Srinivas has said duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), however, questioned the move highlighting that the special privilege to the MPs might come at the cost of ordinary patients.

It said in a tweet, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. THAT being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care."

The AIIMS director has in the letter said the MP's staff can contact 011-26589279, 011-26593308, 011-26593574 or 9868397016 to speak to the officer on duty.

The officer, also a qualified medical professional, will in turn speak to the specialist or super-specialist doctor or the head of the department concerned to fix an appointment, the letter said.

In case of emergency, the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha Secretariat or the MP's staff can contact the duty officer, who will guide them to emergency services, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AIIMS

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.