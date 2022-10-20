JUST IN
Snowfall, rains in higher reaches of Kashmir bring in early winter
Business Standard

PM holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat

Topics
Narendra Modi | Antonio Guterres | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Kevadia (Guj) 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat.

Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday.

PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village.

Modhera, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 12:27 IST

