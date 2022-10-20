PM holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to have bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres in Gujarat
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
At 97, Malaysia's former leader Mahathir Mohamad to contest in elections
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, 97, hospitalised with Covid-19
EAM Jaishankar meets UN Chief Guterres, discusses global challenges
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat.
Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday.
PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.
Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village.
Modhera, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 12:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU