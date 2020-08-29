JUST IN
Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines, trials next month
Business Standard

Global coronavirus cases top 24.6 mn, death toll at 835,730: Johns Hopkins

IANS  |  Washington 

Coronavirus
Healthcare workers in a mobile van screening people during a campaign for coronavirus disease, in Mumbai on Monday.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 835,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,646,610 and the fatalities rose to 835,730, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,913,564 and 181,767 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,804,803 infections and 119,504 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,387,500), and is followed by Russia (977,730), Peru (621,997), South Africa (620,132), Mexico (585,738), Colombia (581,995), Spain (439,286), Chile (405,972), Argentina (392,009), Iran (369,911), the UK (333,798), Saudi Arabia (312,924), Bangladesh (306,794), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,053), Turkey (265,515), Italy (265,409), Germany (242,126), Iraq (223,612), Philippines (209,544), Indonesia (165,887), Canada (129,342), Qatar (118,196), Ukraine (117,172), Bolivia (114,409), Ecuador (112,141), Israel (112,000) and Kazakhstan (105,408), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (63,146), India (61,529), UK (41,573), Italy (35,472), France (30,601), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,277), Iran (21,249), Colombia (18,467), Russia (16,866), South Africa (13,743) and Chile (11,132).

