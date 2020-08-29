JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Prez to virtually confer National Sports Awards today
35 coronavirus patients discharged in Chinese mainland, 262 cases active

Altogether 80,126 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said

IANS  |  Beijing 

Coronavirus
The National Health Commission on Saturday said 35 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday.

 

 

There were 262 patients still being treated, including four in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

 

As of Friday, a total of 85,022 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Sat, August 29 2020.

