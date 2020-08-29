JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

35 coronavirus patients discharged in Chinese mainland, 262 cases active
Business Standard

Over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across country on August 27: MoCA

According to the ministry, over 870 flight arrivals took place across the country on August 27

Topics
Civil Aviation | DGCA | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

Stranded Indian nationals undergo thermal screening as they arrive to board a special Air India flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport for Kochi, in Paris
Stranded Indian nationals undergo thermal screening as they arrive to board a special Air India flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport for Kochi, in Paris

Over 82,000 passengers took to the skies across the country on August 27, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry informed that the over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across the country on the same day.

"Over 870 flight departures took place across the country on 27th August. Domestic aviation operations continue to grow steadily," the ministry further said in a tweet.

According to the ministry, over 870 flight arrivals took place across the country on August 27.

"1756 flights took to the Indian skies across the country on 27th August. Domestic aviation operations continue to grow steadily," the ministry said while adding that over 1,66,000 footfalls were recorded at airports across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 07:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU