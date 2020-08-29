Over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across country on August 27: MoCA

Over 82,000 passengers took to the skies across the country on August 27, Ministry of (MoCA) said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry informed that the over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across the country on the same day.

"Over 870 flight departures took place across the country on 27th August. Domestic aviation operations continue to grow steadily," the ministry further said in a tweet.

According to the ministry, over 870 flight arrivals took place across the country on August 27.

"1756 flights took to the Indian skies across the country on 27th August. Domestic aviation operations continue to grow steadily," the ministry said while adding that over 1,66,000 footfalls were recorded at airports across the country.

