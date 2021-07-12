Global coronavirus update: Russia adds 25,033 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Russia blames increase in deaths in June on Delta Covid-19 variant
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
Russia continues working on new vaccines, medication for Covid: Putin
Global coronavirus update: Covid-19 caseload tops 177.7 mn; 3.84 mn deaths
-
Russia logged 25,033 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,783,333, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.
The number of recoveries in Russia increased by 17,382 to 5,200,219, according to the centre.
The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 749 to 143,002 as the country battles the surging Delta variant, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,410 new cases, taking its total to 1,429,238.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU