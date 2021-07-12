Karnataka coronavirus update: New Covid cases dip below 2,000 in a day

For the first time in many weeks, new Covid cases dipped below 2,000 in a day, while deaths declined to 56 across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

"Only 1,978 positive cases were registered on Saturday, taking the state's Covid tally to 28,71,298, including 36,737 active cases, while recoveries rose to 27,98,703, with 2,326 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 433 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 12,19,378, including 13,459 active cases, while recoveries increased to 11,90,182, with 203 patients discharged in the last24 hours.

With 56 patients, including 8 in Bengaluru succumbed to the infection, taking the state's to 35,835 and the city's toll to 15,736 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,58,898 tests conducted across the state during the day, 28,135 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,30,763 were through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate also declined to 1.24 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.83 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 89,037 people, including 42,884 above 45 years and 43,234 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,56,10,929 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

--IANS

fb/rs

