Global Covid caseload tops 279.9 mn, deaths surge to over 5.39 mn

The global caseload has topped 279.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.39 million and vaccinations to over 8.94 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 279,906,569 and 5,399,781, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,949,398,777.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 52,259,716 and 816,597, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,786,802 infections and 479,682 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,238,369 infections and 618,686 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (11,958,928), Russia (10,213,265), Turkey (9,309,094), France (9,220,540), Germany (7,009,648), Iran (6,182,905), Spain (5,718,007), Italy (5,647,313), Argentina (5,452,419) and Colombia (5,121,668), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (298,670), Russia (298,165), Peru (202,424), the UK (148,324), Indonesia (144,053), Italy (136,611), Iran (131,348), Colombia (129,729), France (123,627), Argentina (117,020) and Germany (110,373).

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)