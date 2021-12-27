Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally reaches to 44

reported three new cases on Sunday, according to the state health department.

With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 44 of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital.

A total of 248 passengers arrived from "At-risk" countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Two samples tested positive for COVID-19. Both of the samples were sent for genome sequencing.

Two samples of the passengers travelling from countries other than "At risk" countries were tested positive on a random sampling basis for the variant.

One contact was found positive for the Omicron variant.

The state reported 109 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. As many as 190 patients recovered from the disease. The state reported 1 new death in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

The active caseload in the state stands at 3,417.

Meanwhile, India has reported more than 400 Omicron cases so far.

