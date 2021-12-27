Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally reaches to 44

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
-
Telangana reported three new Omicron cases on Sunday, according to the state health department.
With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state rose to 44 of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital.
A total of 248 passengers arrived from "At-risk" countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Two samples tested positive for COVID-19. Both of the samples were sent for genome sequencing.
Two samples of the passengers travelling from countries other than "At risk" countries were tested positive on a random sampling basis for the Omicron variant.
One contact was found positive for the Omicron variant.
The state reported 109 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. As many as 190 patients recovered from the disease. The state reported 1 new death in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
The active caseload in the state stands at 3,417.
Meanwhile, India has reported more than 400 Omicron cases so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU