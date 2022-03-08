Global Covid caseload tops 447.6 million. fatalities surge past 6 million

The global caseload has topped 447.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6 million and vaccinations to over 10.60 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 447,663,666 and 6,006,748, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,607,518,406.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,339,202 and 960,310, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,97,315 infections and 515,102 deaths), followed by (29,077,831 infections and 652,648 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (23,253,235), the UK (19,383,743), (16,770,275), Germany (15,955,385), Turkey (14,388,231), Italy (13,048,774) and Spain (11,136,425), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are (349,853), Mexico (319,859), Peru (211,108), the UK (162,722), Italy (156,017), Indonesia (150,430), France (140,473), Colombia (139,120), Iran (138,116), Argentina (126,842), Germany (124,200), Poland (112,551), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (100,574).

--IANS

ksk/

