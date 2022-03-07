Pandemic on the wane: Mumbai sees just 38 Covid-19 cases, no death

-
Mumbai on Monday recorded 38 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,56,956, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692, a civic official said.
The dip comes a day after just 46 cases were recorded, the first time the daily addition to the tally in the metropolis had gone below 50 since April, 2020.
So far, 10,36,897 people, or 98 per cent of the caseload, have been discharged post recovery, including 72 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active tally of 484, he said.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 8,193 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the number of tests to 1,63,03,924.
It also revealed that the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone at present.
