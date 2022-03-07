Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 117 cases and no fatality

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,172 on Monday with the addition of 117 cases, a health department official said.
The death toll remains unchanged at 10,733 as no fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours in the state, he said.
The case positivity rate in MP stands at 0.2 per cent. It was 0.3 per cent the previous day, he said.
The total number of recoveries in the state rose to 10,28,402 after 395 people were discharged during the day, he said.
MP is now left with 1,037 active cases, the official said.
Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered six and 12 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.
With 49,207 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,82,08,263, the official said.
A government release said 11,40,20,018 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 51,367 on Monday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,172, new cases 117, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,28,402, active cases 1,037, number of tests so far 2,82,08,263.
