JUST IN
Goa CM slams Rahul Gandhi, says his love for China has gone beyond limits
AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police seeks data on Chinese hackers from CBI
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature settles at 6.2 deg C
176 schools in UP may face derecognition over complaints of mass copying
Karnataka assembly winter session to begin tomorrow amid border dispute
PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 6,800 cr in Meghalaya, Tripura today
3 dead, 2 critical after buses collide on Greater Noida Expressway
Govt vehicles to be replaced with EVs in Himachal Pradesh: Officials
Talks with Amit Shah on border dispute should be made public: Ajit Pawar
LIVE: Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2C; air quality very poor
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police seeks data on Chinese hackers from CBI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Goa CM slams Rahul Gandhi, says his love for China has gone beyond limits

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his 'China preparing for war and Indian government sleeping' remark, saying his "love for China" has gone "far beyond limits"

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his 'China preparing for war and Indian government sleeping' remark, saying the Congress leader's "love for China" has gone "far beyond limits".

Sawant also criticised Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his "outrageous" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi's love for China and hate for India's Political Party and our Prime Minister has gone far beyond limits. The Indian Armed Forces are guarding the borders of India with Valour and Courage. The people of India love, respect and support the Armed forces by heart," Sawant said in a tweet on Saturday evening. Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan on Friday, Gandhi had alleged that China was preparing for war and the Indian government was sleeping over it and trying to ignore the threat. He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and was "thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh". In another tweet, Sawant said, "Pakistan Foreign Minister's outrageous remarks are highly condemnable. As India's global footprint increases under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the frustration of a dynast product of a terror producing nation rises." The Pakistan minister had made personal remarks against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting Pakistan's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pramod Sawant

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 13:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.