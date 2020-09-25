J&K coronavirus update: 1,218 fresh cases reported; toll up at 1,105

-
As many as 1,218 fresh COVID-19 cases took Jammu and Kashmir's infection tally to 69,832 on Friday, while 21 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,105, officials said.
The union territory has reported more than 1,000 fresh cases for 23 consecutive days now.
"The UT recorded 1,218 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- with 642 in Jammu and 576 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.
The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 69,832.
Jammu district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 240, followed by 224 in Srinagar district, the officials said.
There are 19,170 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 49,557 patients have recovered so far, they said.
Of the 21 deaths, 11 were reported from Jammu and 10 from Kashmir, the officials said.
