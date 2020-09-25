Over 50% Covid-19 recoveries in Delhi achieved under home isolation: Govt

-
Over 50 per cent of the total 2,24,375 COVID-19 recoveries in the national capital so far have been achieved under home isolation, according to Delhi government data.
Since the first week of May till September 23, a total of 1,34,113 people, having mild COVID-19 symptoms, underwent home isolation out of which 1,13,374 were released as per protocol from quarantine, official figures showed.
"Delhi government lays much emphasis on home isolation as a salient feature of Delhi model of COVID-19 management devised by it. With the surge in number of positive cases, home isolation has emerged as a very useful tool under test, track and isolate strategy, to handle growing patient load," a senior government official said.
Currently, there are 17,995 active COVID-19 patients (up to September 23) in 11 districts across Delhi.
As per government data, the highest number of home-isolated active COVID-19 patients - 3, 077 - were in west district, followed by 2,261 in northwest district, 1,844 in southwest district, 1,808 in south district and 1,710 in east district.
The lowest number of 759 home-isolated COVID-19 patients were in northeast district, and 989 in New Delhi, while in remaining districts the numbers were between 1,000-2,000.
Figures also showed that till September 23, 41 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in home isolation. Over 2,700 patients who developed moderate or severe symptoms were shifted to hospitals, it showed.
Under home isolation strategy, a person who tests positive for COVID-19 is approached by a medical officer from the district administration who prescribes home isolation after ascertaining suitable quarantine conditions like availability of adequate residential space.
The patients in home isolation are regularly monitored through phone calls and home visits by health officials for follow up and to provide help in case he or she develops symptoms or faces problems like low oxygen level.
