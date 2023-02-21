JUST IN
Inbound travellers from G20 countries can now use UPI, says RBI
Indian American wins National Geographic's pictures of the year contest
Property tax to be imposed in municipal areas in J-K from April 1
Delhi govt to put vintage cars, motorcycles on display ahead of G20 Summit
In touch with India: France on UN draft resolution on Ukraine conflict
Goods trains to be soon sealed with digital locks to guard against theft
Share of renewable energy in ports to increase to 60%: Sarbanada Sonowal
IISc shows how neuromorphic camera, machine learning aid nanoscopic imaging
80% of associate professors waiting for promotions for over 5 years: JNUTA
Sebi imposes Rs 62 lakh fine on 6 entities for fraudulent trading
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sebi proposes change in governance norms to give more power to shareholders
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'Goa ki Baat' programme on 3rd Saturday of every month: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his government will start 'Goa Ki Baat' on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Goa | Goa Chief Minister

IANS  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his government will start 'Goa Ki Baat' on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"On the lines of Mann Ki Baat, we will start 'Goa Ki baat' on the third Saturday of every month," Sawant said.

He said this while interacting with the reporters after the 'Booth Empowerment' programme, here.

"Every minister of my cabinet will speak to the people of the state during this programme. They will speak about the programmes of their departments and will try to reach the message to the public," he said.

Goa unit BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said that they are trying to empower all the booths of the state.

"Some Congress MLAs have joined us and hence we have to include them and their supporters in the booths. We are doing this process.In all such eight constituencies all are working together," Tanavade said.

According to him, all the BJP candidates who lost to Congress candidates (who have joined BJP) are now working together.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined the BJP, reducing Congress' in the 40-member Assembly to 3 MLAs.

"Ultimately, we have to win both the seats of Lok Sabha in the 2024 election. We have created an environment for the same, but one does not get votes on such a basis. Hence, we have to win (Make it stronger) the booths," Tanavade said.

--IANS

sbk/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pramod Sawant

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 23:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU