'Goa ki Baat' programme on 3rd Saturday of every month: CM Sawant

Chief Minister on Tuesday said that his government will start ' Ki Baat' on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"On the lines of Mann Ki Baat, we will start ' Ki baat' on the third Saturday of every month," Sawant said.

He said this while interacting with the reporters after the 'Booth Empowerment' programme, here.

"Every minister of my cabinet will speak to the people of the state during this programme. They will speak about the programmes of their departments and will try to reach the message to the public," he said.

Goa unit BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said that they are trying to empower all the booths of the state.

"Some Congress MLAs have joined us and hence we have to include them and their supporters in the booths. We are doing this process.In all such eight constituencies all are working together," Tanavade said.

According to him, all the BJP candidates who lost to Congress candidates (who have joined BJP) are now working together.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined the BJP, reducing Congress' in the 40-member Assembly to 3 MLAs.

"Ultimately, we have to win both the seats of Lok Sabha in the 2024 election. We have created an environment for the same, but one does not get votes on such a basis. Hence, we have to win (Make it stronger) the booths," Tanavade said.

