'Democracy Network' programme will boost India's foreign relations: Goa CM

-
ALSO READ
Sonali Phogat case: Goa party asks CM Sawant to step down as home minister
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
Prez poll: Goa CM Sawant casts vote, says Murmu will get maximum votes
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Goa govt to felicitate freedom fighters today
Pramod Sawant: Ayurveda doctor politician who struck chord with Goa people
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the "Gen Next Democracy Network" programme will help strengthen the "multi-faceted" relationship that India shares with other democratic countries.
The chief minister made the observation while interacting with the fifth batch of the "Gen Next Democracy Network" programme, which includes 18 delegates from six democratic countries -- Australia, Costa Rica, Greece, South Korea, Romania and Austria.
He said the "Gen Next Democracy Network' programme is initiated by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and to acquaint itself with the country's heritage, culture and functioning of Indian democracy.
The programme aims at defining India's democratic governance structure at various levels and provides an understanding of the success of the country's democratic journey across the world.
He further said that through this initiative, these young leaders will be able to visit different states and through various interactions, and presentations they will be made aware about India's glorious history, academic institutions, scientific achievements as well as cultural traditions.
Highlighting the beauty of Goa, he said the government is trying to make it the capital of India in tourism and urged all the delegates to visit different parts of states, beaches, monuments and cities.
"After witnessing the beauty of Goa you will definitely promote Goa as one of the best states in India to visit," Sawant said.
--IANS
sbk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 12:06 IST