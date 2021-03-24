Goa records 140 fresh coronavirus cases; 73 recoveries: Health dept

-
-
With the addition of 140 fresh
cases of COVID-19, the caseload in Goa rose to 56,981 on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.
While no casualties were reported during the day, 73 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, the official said.
This has taken the count of recoveries to 55,004 and the toll stands at 821, he said.
The coastal state is now left with 1,156 active cases, he said.
As many as 1,773 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 5,30,780, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,981, new cases 140, death toll 821, discharged 55,004, active cases 1156, samples tested till date 5,30,780.
