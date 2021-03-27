Goa records 170 new Covid-19 cases, one casualty in last 24 hours

Goa on Saturday recorded 170 new



cases of that have taken the tally of infections to 57,453, an official from the state health department said.

At least 69 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the state has reached 55,250 and the toll stood at 824, he said.

This leaves the coastal state with 1,379 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,479 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,37,572, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,453, new cases 170, death toll 824, discharged 55,250, active cases 1,379, samples tested till date 5,37,572.

