Goa records 32 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh casualties

With the addition of 32 new COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Goa reached 1,78,709, while the toll stood at 3,378 as no fresh fatalities were reported on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,75,087, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 244 active cases, he said.

After 2,541 swabs were tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has reached 15,28,789, the official added.

