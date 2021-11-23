Mumbai reports 196 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Mumbai reported 196 new cases and just one fresh fatality on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,61,518 and the death toll to 16,311, a civic official said.

For the second day in a row, the city has reported less than 200 COVID-19 cases. The financial capital had on November 22 reported 176 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities. As many as 29,527 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which took their cumulative number to 1,21,94,972, the official said. The official said the city is left with 2,388 active COVID-19 cases after 258 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the cumulative number of recovered patients rose to 7,40,260. According to the official, currently, Mumbai has 13 sealed buildings, while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. The case doubling rate in the metropolis has crossed the 2,500-day mark to stand at 2,526, while the average growth rate of infections was 0.03 per cent between November 16 and November 22, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)