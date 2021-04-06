Beaches in Mumbai to remain shut till April 30 as Covid-19 cases spike

-
ALSO READ
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
4,132 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 127 fatalities
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
DATA STORY: Now, Kerala has the highest Covid caseload after Maharashtra
-
All beaches in Mumbai will remain
shut for visitors till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the civic body announced on Tuesday.
Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued the order to this effect directing all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure that all the beaches remain shut throughout this month.
"In continuation and confirmation of the said orders, the additional restrictions need to be strictly followed by all assistant commissioners of wards to control and arrest the spread of coronavirus on war footing," stated the circular.
The civic chief has also asked the Commissioner of Mumbai Police to direct police officers to help assistant commissioners of civic wards in implementing this order.
Announcing a new set of restrictions on Sunday in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government had stated that all beaches, gardens and public places will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.
The government had said that local authorities can take a call on closing public places under their jurisdictions in case of crowding.
Mumbai's caseload stood at 4,62,302 on Monday, as per the civic body while the overall death toll reached 11,797.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU