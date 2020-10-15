Goa registers 332 fresh Covid-19 cases, 430 recoveries, 6 additional deaths

-
Goa registered 332 fresh COVID-19
cases, while 430 more patients were discharged on Thursday following recovery, an official said.
The death toll rose to 525 after six more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
With the 332 new cases, the state's COVID-19 count rose to 39,770, while the recoveries stood at 35,161, the official said.
A total of 1,582 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.
Goa COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 39,770, new cases 332, deaths 525, discharged 35,161, active cases 4,084, samples tested so far 2,78,039.
